Farcountry Press publishes two new books

After Jewell passed away, his daughters Sheri Erhardt and Holly Jewell, along with Bob’s close friend, Tom Gannon, took up the cause to ensure that his story would be told.

“Our country cannot say thanks enough for Robert Jewell’s sacrifice,” said Gannon, who became a passionate champion for the project after reading an early draft. “For his story to remain untold would be a travesty and a further waste of our need to understand and make sense of human conflict.”

Gannon related that his friend “put his heart and soul into it and sacrificed even more of his life at the end to finish the editing. A soldier and educator to the time of his death, I think Bob would be gratified” that his efforts were not in vain.

“I want this book to honor and reflect the hard work Bob put in, reliving and uncovering his memories,” Gannon said, “and sharing those with the world, as well as the hard work he put in across his lifetime to overcome, learn from, and heal his bleeding spirit.”

“Bleeding Spirits” is available for purchase at local retailers along with Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.

