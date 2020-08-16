Farcountry Press publishes two new books

Farcountry Press, the Helena-owned publishing company, has announced the publication of two new books featuring local talents; “Bleeding Spirits” and “Jade — Lost in Yellowstone.”
"Bleeding Spirits" was published posthumously by the late Robert Jewell (1946-2017).
Jewell was many things to many people. His fellow Vietnam combat soldiers nicknamed him Twiggy, because of his slender physique and long eyelashes.
“Some Helenans called him Neighbor Bob, while many called him Mr. Jewell, a beloved educator and counselor in the Helena school district for 40 years,” according to Farcountry’s Shannon Johnston. “His grandchildren knew him as Boppa.”
A 1965 graduate of Great Falls Central High, Jewell was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. Not long after, he found himself in Vietnam, packing an M-16 rifle at the start of the Tet Offensive.
“The horrors and complexities of war impacted him throughout his life, but through intense therapy he began to explore the realities of PTSD and what his experiences meant to him,” related Johnston.
"Bleeding Spirits" is a testament to Jewell’s journey during his tour in Vietnam and his search for peace following the war. This very raw and intimate look into his time as a combat soldier and his following therapy is gut-wrenching and inspirational.
After Jewell passed away, his daughters Sheri Erhardt and Holly Jewell, along with Bob’s close friend, Tom Gannon, took up the cause to ensure that his story would be told.
“Our country cannot say thanks enough for Robert Jewell’s sacrifice,” said Gannon, who became a passionate champion for the project after reading an early draft. “For his story to remain untold would be a travesty and a further waste of our need to understand and make sense of human conflict.”
Gannon related that his friend “put his heart and soul into it and sacrificed even more of his life at the end to finish the editing. A soldier and educator to the time of his death, I think Bob would be gratified” that his efforts were not in vain.
“I want this book to honor and reflect the hard work Bob put in, reliving and uncovering his memories,” Gannon said, “and sharing those with the world, as well as the hard work he put in across his lifetime to overcome, learn from, and heal his bleeding spirit.”
“Bleeding Spirits” is available for purchase at local retailers along with Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.
Steph Lehmann, an award-winning Helena illustrator, has written and illustrated two books and is working on a third.
“Jade — Lost in Yellowstone," her newest release, was more of a collaboration, Johnston related. “Author Michelle Caffrey adapted the text for children from her popular nonfiction title, ‘Bring Jade Home,’ and Lehmann jumped at the chance to illustrate this true story.”
Jade, an Australian shepherd, captured America’s hearts when she survived on her own in the wilds of Yellowstone National Park in 2015 for a record 44 days.
“Featured in countless national news and media outlets, she became a spokes-dog for pet travel safety and a celebrity in her own right,” Johnston said.
Lehmann grew up in Southern California and received her education in Fine Art and Art History in Europe. She moved to the Helena 15 years ago, first working at the Holter Art Museum.
“For the past five years, I’ve enjoyed doing book design for Farcountry Press,” recounted Lehmann. “Writing and illustrating kids’ books is a natural extension of that.”
She is author and illustrator of the popular “Who Pooped Field Guide” series, for which she received a Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, and is currently working on another children’s book on Montana history expected out this winter.
“I definitely rely on my fine arts training, but I also have a long history of working with children,” Lehmann explained. “From teaching fine art in Seattle-area elementary schools, to crafts at the Seattle Children’s Museum, to leading Boy and Girl Scout troops and teaching preschool.”
"Jade — Lost in Yellowstone" brings the wildly popular story of the Australian Shepherd, that became lost after her owners were injured in a car accident, to children. Johnston described how Lehmann translates the story into kid-friendly illustrations that are both realistic and inviting.
“If I had to pick, drawing the animals was my favorite part,” explained the illustrator, who marries her love of art, children, and animals seamlessly.
“Jade — Lost in Yellowstone” (Farcountry Press, 2020) can be purchased at local retailers as well as on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.