Family tree has produced colorful variety

Family trees can have some real surprises, but not more surprising than the May tree in my back yard.

Until I moved to town, I’d never heard of a May tree, but it has become a favorite. It’s eager to leaf out in late winter and hangs onto its leaves well into fall. In between, its abundant leaves and berries provide shelter and food for wild birds. When the leaves finally turn, they beat those East coast colors all hollow.

There is so much variety in the colors and patterns of the frost-bitten leaves that it’s hard to believe they all come from the same tree.

In fact, my sister (accustomed to the glorious but unimaginative red, orange and gold of Richmond, Virginia’s maples) refuses to believe my May tree leaves all come from the same tree.

It shouldn’t surprise her, considering that our own family tree has produced a lot of variety. My brother spent much of his career overseas in the military. I put in 43 years as a park ranger. My sister worked for the Justice Department in Washington D.C., but whether May tree or family tree, from blossoms and leaves to twigs to branches to trunk, we can all claim connections through our roots.

We have more in common: The May tree puts out runners and shoots which lead to new trees. Aspens and cottonwood are even more adept at this, sending runners across the lawn, under the vegetable garden and finally emerging yards away as new trees. In fact, if stories are to be believed, many trees have crossed the nation by way of their roots.

“Runners” from my family stretch as far as New Jersey and we have roots which trace back to Ohio, Nebraska, Scotland and Indonesia – just for starters.

Runners and roots – they don’t always show, but they establish some strong and remarkable connections.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

