Family starts law scholarship in honor of former prosecutor

The family of a former prosecution services bureau chief for the state Department of Justice has created an endowed scholarship fund in his honor to help a student at the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

“Our brother valued education and knew from his own law school experience as a married student with small children how helpful and supportive a scholarship would be,” Beth Light and Glory Lane, sisters of Brant Light, said in announcing the scholarship.

Brant Light, 69, died Dec. 24, 2020. He had been battling cancer. He served as Cascade County attorney for 14 years, then became the state Justice Department's chief prosecutor.

They said contributors will help this endowed scholarship to the UM law school provide an annual scholarship in perpetuity.

For those who wish to donate, a Crowdfunding website has been set up at www.SupportUM.org/give. Add note: Brant Light Scholarship.

Or mail checks: with note on check or attached letter To Brant Light Scholarship, UM Foundation, P.O. Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807.

While with the state attorney general’s office, Light expanded on an annual continuing education program for prosecutors throughout the state with an updated workshop/retreat with renowned U.S. lawmakers as speakers that helped improve delivering justice for Montanans.

He was remembered by some for being a mentor and for his resolve in being a champion for victims. He retired in 2018.

While at the DOJ, Light appeared on several episodes of the NBC show “Dateline,” discussing cases from the Treasure State.

“Brant will take it on, even if there’s a good chance he will not win it,” "Dateline” host Keith Morrison told the Great Falls Tribune in 2016. “He takes these things very, very seriously.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

