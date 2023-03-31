Family Promise of Greater Helena is expanding its services to Townsend and Broadwater County to address challenges faced by at-risk families and children, the nonprofit organization said Tuesday.

The expansion is being funded through a $12,000 grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation, founded by Gov. Greg Gianforte and his family, $15,000 from the national Family Promise organization, $8,000 from Broadwater County and $10,000 from Montana Rail Link, according to Renee Bauer, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Helena.

Family Promise helps homeless families through temporary shelter, food and essential services. Its Homelessness Prevention and Diversion program, initiated in Helena in 2021, identifies and stabilizes at-risk families before they become homeless, thereby mitigating problems at the outset, Bauer said.

Bauer said a lack of affordable homes has forced more people to seek housing outside of Helena and Bozeman, creating strain on Broadwater County.

“Townsend doesn’t currently have a significant problem with homelessness, but it does have a vulnerable population,” she said.

Low wages, rising costs, and few employment opportunities in Broadwater County create challenges for residents, she said in a news release.

The new Family Promise program in Townsend, led by Leslie Heisey, will focus on prevention. Heisey, from Radersburg, is meeting with area schools, social service organizations, churches, and others to assess needs of at-risk families. She also works with the Broadwater County Development Corp., serving on the Housing and Planning focus group for the BCDC Community Review.

Heisey said the goal is to keep Broadwater County families in Broadwater County and give children stability at home and school.

According to Bauer, Helena’s homeless population doubled from January 2020 to January 2021, and, “We have seen a frightening increase in people with substance abuse and mental health issues the past 12 months.”

The population of Broadwater County grew more than 20% from 2010 to 2020 and now has 6,774 residents, according to the U.S. Decennial Census.

“However, you do not see homeless people in Townsend,” Bauer says, because they must seek help through agencies, such as unemployment offices and social service organizations, in larger towns.

Heisey works with Broadwater County residents from an office at the Townsend United Methodist Church at 200 N. Cedar St. Screenings and more services are provided through Family Promise’s Helena office.

“We have the ability to design programming that’s community driven,” Bauer said. “Prior to this expansion, families needing emergency shelter had to travel 50 miles to Helena or 80 miles to Bozeman. We are now able to keep them in the community, thus providing stability from schools and friends and family nearby.”

Family Promise welcomes community volunteers, donors, and supporters. For more information or to donate, call 406-465-9467 or visit https://www.familypromisehelena.org.