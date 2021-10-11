Family Promise program takes new approach on homelessness

Ashley Moniz had fallen on hard times.

The father of her child died of a heart attack in front of her very eyes after they had just moved to Helena. She said his family prevented her from retrieving her belongings, leaving her without a Social Security card or driver’s ID.

“I had nothing but a baby when I came here,” the 35-year-old Moniz said Wednesday as she sat in the offices of Family Promise. “These ladies saved my life.”

She is now participating in a new program being offered by Family Promise that focuses on homelessness prevention and diversion. Moniz now has a part-time job with UPS that she said now pays her $19 an hour and an apartment. And she now has her Social Security card and ID.

Family Promise, which helps homeless families through temporary shelter, food, and essential services, launched the new program in May. The goal is to stabilize at-risk families before they become homeless and halt the surge at the outset, officials said. A recent count of the city’s homeless population by the Point in Time survey found there were 96 unsheltered people and more than 200 sheltered people in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties. The year before, there were 57 unsheltered and 139 sheltered, United Way officials said.