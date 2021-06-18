Family loses home to Deep Creek Canyon Fire, plans to rebuild

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted that people who would like to donate water, food and other items should call Pastor Eric Krueger at 406-465-5895. Monetary donations can be taken to Opportunity Bank and deposited into the Broadwater County Fire Fund.

Also on Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order waiving restrictions on the service hours for certain commercial trucks that distribute fuel used for airports and tanker bases that support fire suppression efforts.

On Tuesday, roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crash landed amid high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. Minor injuries were reported among the five agency personnel aboard, authorities said. The DNRC grounded its fleet for 48 hours out of what officials said was an abundance of caution. The aircraft returned to duty Friday.

Ferrucci also asked people not to fly drones to scout the fire, adding the firefighting aircraft cannot drop water if drones are in the way.