Family Album: Vigilante Parades from the past

With the renewal of the Vigilante Parade scheduled for this upcoming Friday – albeit in a restricted format due to the lingering threat of COVID-19 – our Family Album column glances back at three previous parades, in 25-year intervals.

The precursor to the parade originated in the 1890s, and was called the “Senior-Junior Fight.” This activity entailed a battle between the two grades over the placement of their class flags. A few years later, the fight was moved from the ground-level flagpole to the spires on the roof of the old high school (located near Central School). After a couple years, the faculty deemed the activity too dangerous and it was discontinued.

However, this did not stop the students in following years from carrying on their own war between the classes. They fought each other at prearranged locations blocks away from the school. Without supervision, the injuries increased – leaving the adults with the challenge of curtailing the combat.

The activity later evolved into “Sneak Day,” when students would collaborate to skip school on a certain day. Later events were called “Old Clothes Day,” “Hard Times Day” and “Costume Day.”