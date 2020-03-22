Family Album: Helena High grad, 90, reflects on his time as iconic 'Marlboro Man'

Heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey came to the Stow Ranch to train for his 1923 title bout with Tommy Gibbons in Shelby.

Sam Ingersoll served overseas with the 11th Marines during the final year of World War I, and married Alice Stow in 1923. He ranched in the Dearborn Country – “5-6 miles from where I live,” Herf said – until 1932, before moving to the Helena Valley.

Herf’s uncle, Rufus Ingersoll, was a noted calf roper, according to his obituary in the Helena Independent, appearing in rodeos throughout the U.S. and Canada. At one point he was unofficially rated world champion roper, the obit stated.

Bryant School, Helena High

Wilmer Ingersoll was born in 1930, into a family of two sisters and one brother. At an early age his older brother gave him the nickname that would last a lifetime.

“My older brother Milt started calling me ‘Her’ when I was little, and then ‘Hereford,’ after the breed of cows, for some reason,” he recounted. “Pretty soon it was shortened to Herf, and I’ve been called that forever.”

It was also his older brother who started him smoking, when they were growing up in the Valley. Herf was just 10 years old when they used cigarette paper and tobacco and smoked “roll-your-owns.”