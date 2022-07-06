Famed Frontier Town property near Helena listed for $1.7M

Frontier Town, a piece of the Helena area’s colorful past, is on the sale block for $1.7 million.

The Old West-themed tourist attraction that operated from 1948 to 2002 just below the summit of MacDonald Pass off U.S. Highway 12 west of Helena is now a private residence. It includes 15 springs on 41 acres on the eastern slope of the Continental Divide.

According to the website frontiertownmontana.com, Frontier Town was built by John R. Quigley. With the help of his wife Sue and his children Jack, Peter and Kitty Ann, John operated and upgraded Frontier Town for more than 30 years.

Quigley, according to the website helenahistory.org, was "a master of promotion. He emphasized his 'frontier' Montana upbringing (on a ranch near Avon), and crafted an image of himself as a wild mountain man, which was mostly true. John worked hard and played hard."

People recall saddles on bar seats and "Quigley's animated roadside attention-getter."

"It was carved from pine logs and powered by electric motors, it depicted a grizzly bear about to attack a lumberjack and his dog," helenahistory.org noted. "The figures jerked mechanically -- the man raising his axe, the dog jumping, and the bear lunging -- while a loud tape-recorded loop of growling bear and barking dog sounds echoed across the mountains."

The property is now owned by Battershell Properties Inc.

Jeff Battershell, who said he has lived on the property for 21 years after he and his father Tom purchased it at a sheriff’s sale, describes it as “just a regular old house,” albeit 13,500-square-feet.

“It’s been a lot of work, a good place to live, but it is time to pass it along to somebody else who’d like to enjoy it,” he said.