Dennis DeLaittre said he was at his house in Three Forks in the late afternoon of Dec. 1, 2010, when he heard the gun shots that killed his son, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre.

David was killed during a shootout outside his hometown in the line of duty at the age of 23.

"The location of the incident was marked with flowers, flickering candles and a small Christmas tree, its branches decorated with ornaments covered in written sentiments about the fallen officer," the Independent Record reported in an article on the funeral service published Dec. 7, 2010.

"On Dec. 1, 2010, I saw firsthand the dangers of law enforcement," Dennis DeLaittre said Monday in the Capitol Rotunda to about two dozen people gathered to honor the memory of Montana's law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Dennis, a former police officer, Montana Highway patrol trooper and fourth-generation law enforcement officer, told the attendees that a few months after his son's tragic death, he became resolved "to honor and never forget our fallen Montana officers."

He has since built Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park, a more than 3-acre park dedicated to the brave members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

He said it has a patrol car on a raised platform whose blue top lights continuously flash.

Missoula County Undersheriff James Thompson died of heat stroke while pursing a jail escapee on horseback on July 1, 1878. He rode more than 60 miles on a 100-degree day in pursuit of the fugitive.

Since Thompson, 146 other Montana law enforcement officers have lost their lives in service to their communities.

All 147 names and the agency each was associated with were read aloud in the rotunda.

A bugler bellowed a rendition of "Taps" from a second-floor balcony.

"Law enforcement officers face difficult and dangerous challenges that most of us will never encounter and can't even imagine," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said during the event. "They make the brave decision to wear the badge and put on the uniform every day not knowing what danger lies ahead or if they're going to make it home to their families at the end of the day."