A firefighter from the Cascade City/Farmer Rancher Rural Volunteer Fire Department who died from COVID-19 will be honored this weekend during the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Firefighter/EMT Kenneth Lemanski, 37, will be among 79 firefighters honored who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Lemanski died on Oct. 20, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. The U.S. Fire Administration said he was exposed to a COVID-positive patient while on duty during an emergency medical service incident and died shortly thereafter.

Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

The event is May 6-7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Lemanski was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force with 16 years of honorable service.

He was a key volunteer for the Cascade Farmer Rancher City Volunteer Fire Department and an active volunteer EMT with the Cascade Country I-15 Quick Response Unit, according to an obituary on the National Fallen Firefighters website. Survivors include his wife Crystal, daughter Abigail and son Theodore.

The Cascade City/Farmer Rancher Rural Volunteer Fire Department asked people in Cascade to put out red lights, window covers and flags to show support of the past service of the fallen firefighters being recognized.

The public was also asked to join the department at the Cascade Firehall, 21 1st St. N., Cascade, from 6-8 p.m. Friday in honor of Lemanski.

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service is 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is 8 a.m. Mountain Time Sunday.

Both events will be shown live on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website, firehero.org, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.