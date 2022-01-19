Faith the cat adopted from Helena after surviving traumatic injury

Sometimes faith is all you have.

A 10-month-old cat who was brought to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society in Helena in November with a disfigured face went to her new home on Wednesday to live with a veterinary technician who tended to her when the feline underwent reconstructive surgery in Washington state.

The cat was missing a chunk of her jaw and her eye had to be removed, said Cassidy Clark, director of development and communications at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

“We have no idea what happened to her, she just had a disfigured face,” Cook said.

Staff soon named her Faith.

“It was a corny journey to get there,” Cook said. “We decided she was a fighter and trouper and we had faith she would make it.”

Eventually, $25,000 was raised through donations and the tortoiseshell cat was sent to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Washington State in Pullman, Washington, where they took care of the infection, cleared out her eye and reconstructed one of her nostrils.

Faith was in medical foster care as she recuperated and was adopted by Nicole Koontz, the veterinarian technician at the veterinary hospital.

“She just fell in love with her and put in an application,” Cook said. “Not only is this a sweet story, but it’s also a best-case scenario.”

Cook said there was a discussion early on about putting the cat down.

“It was a conversation that was had and we pivoted and decided that if we can save her we will do everything we can,” Cook said, adding she was eating and acting normally. “She just had a gross face.”

“We had to do everything in our power to get her best life,” Cook said.

In a Nov. 23 Facebook post, Lewis and Clark Human Society Executive Director Kelsee D. Watts urged people to donate to help Faith.

“She’s been my office buddy for the last two weeks. I’ve seen firsthand that the only thing holding her back from living her best life is this very big, complex, and expensive surgery. Faith doesn’t know she is any different. She’s adapted to her current circumstances and makes the absolute best of it. Playing, purring, cuddling, and eating are her favorite activities. Typical kitten stuff. Her life is just getting started.”

The cat was in Washington for five days and returned to Montana. Koontz adopted her and came with her husband to pick up Faith and then returned to Washington.

“She is a well-traveled kitty,” Cook said.

She said Lewis and Clark Humane Society is happy with how things turned out.

“We are thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” Cook said. “We grew very attached to her. She is the sweetest most playful kitten, she purrs like a freight train, so the best outcome was for her to go to a happy home.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

