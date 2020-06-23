Fairgrounds halting drive-in movies
Fairgrounds halting drive-in movies

Drive-In Movie at the Fairgrounds

Hundreds of cars are parked at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds  for the first week of drive-in movies in this IR file photo

 KAITLYN TORGERSON, Independent Record

The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announced the end to drive-in movies for the summer.

"With the nice weather, ticket sales have been lower, and financially it’s impractical to continue the movies right now without increasing the ticket prices substantially," the fairgrounds announced. "We really appreciate the community’s support for our test run of the drive-in movies. We may revisit the idea in the fall if we feel the demand is there again."

The fairgrounds began offering weekly drive-in movies during COVID-19 restrictions as theaters were closed.

