Fairgrounds halting drive-in movies

The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announced the end to drive-in movies for the summer.
"With the nice weather, ticket sales have been lower, and financially it’s impractical to continue the movies right now without increasing the ticket prices substantially," the fairgrounds announced. "We really appreciate the community’s support for our test run of the drive-in movies. We may revisit the idea in the fall if we feel the demand is there again."
The fairgrounds began offering weekly drive-in movies during COVID-19 restrictions as theaters were closed.
