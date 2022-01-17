 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Faces of the neighborhood': Portrait series hung on historic Livery Building

Fast Signs employees hang one of fifteen portraits

Fast Signs employees hang one of 15 portraits in windowsills of the Livery Building on Thursday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The outside of the Livery Building in Helena was livened up last week as 15 unique portraits were hung as part of the "Rodney St. Is..." project. 

The historic building's windows have been boarded up for more than 100 years.

The portraits are the work of local artist Kelly Rathbone Rebo, and the original works are on display in the Myrna Loy Center's Jailhouse Gallery until March 8.

The portraits are the work of local artist Kelly Rathbone Rebo

The portraits are the work of local artist Kelly Rathbone Rebo, and the original works are on display in the Myrna Loy Center's Jailhouse Gallery until March 8.

"The installation aims to celebrate the neighborhood identity of Rodney Street," Amanda Reese, project facilitator and Myrna Loy artist-in-residence said. "These are the faces of the neighborhood."

Funding for the panels and installation came from the Helena Public Art Committee.

The yearlong "Rodney Street Is..." project is an effort to create a more vibrant future for Helena's oldest neighborhood through art. 

The portraits are the work of local artist Kelly Rathbone Rebo

The portraits are the work of local artist Kelly Rathbone Rebo, and the original works are hung in the Myrna Loy Center's Jailhouse Gallery until March 8.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

