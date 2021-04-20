 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explosion causes fire in Choteau apartment building
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Explosion causes fire in Choteau apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}
A Google street view image of the Gunther Apartments in Choteau.

A Google street view image of the Gunther Apartments in Choteau.

 Google Street View

An explosion in an apartment building on N. Main Avenue in Choteau occurred just before noon Tuesday, according to the Teton County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion at the Gunther Apartments, 413 N. Main Ave., resulted in a structure fire that knocked out power to portions of the town, Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien confirmed.

"I'm sitting here in City Hall looking at this plume of smoke," Hindoien said. "It's going to be burning for a while."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fairfield Fire Department and Pendroy Volunteer Fire and Rescue dispatched units to help the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department contain the blaze, which was actively burning as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hindoien said about 10 units and 40 firefighters are on the scene, and that the blaze is being considered a defensive fire, meaning crews on the scene will not be entering the structure as it is unstable.

No injuries have been reported.

The pump station used by firefighters temporarily lost power as a result of the fire and had to be run on generator power for approximately 30 minutes until NorthWestern Energy restored power. Hindoien said there was no lapse in water for fire engines.

The mayor, on his first day back from his cancer recovery, asked that those in the area "steer clear" of N. Main Avenue during the incident. 

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News