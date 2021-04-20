Explosion causes fire in Choteau apartment building

An explosion in an apartment building on N. Main Avenue in Choteau occurred just before noon Tuesday, according to the Teton County Sheriff's Office.
The explosion at the Gunther Apartments, 413 N. Main Ave., resulted in a structure fire that knocked out power to portions of the town, Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien confirmed.
Apartment fire on Main Street in Choteau pic.twitter.com/H1HGkwO2rF— Scott Inbody (@sinbody28) April 20, 2021
"I'm sitting here in City Hall looking at this plume of smoke," Hindoien said. "It's going to be burning for a while."
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fairfield Fire Department and Pendroy Volunteer Fire and Rescue dispatched units to help the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department contain the blaze, which was actively burning as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hindoien said about 10 units and 40 firefighters are on the scene, and that the blaze is being considered a defensive fire, meaning crews on the scene will not be entering the structure as it is unstable.
No injuries have been reported.
The pump station used by firefighters temporarily lost power as a result of the fire and had to be run on generator power for approximately 30 minutes until NorthWestern Energy restored power. Hindoien said there was no lapse in water for fire engines.
The mayor, on his first day back from his cancer recovery, asked that those in the area "steer clear" of N. Main Avenue during the incident.