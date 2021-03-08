ExplorationWorks to reopen April 17

ExplorationWorks will reopen to the public on April 17, after closing March 13, 2020, to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff due to concerns from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are so thankful that we are reopening to the public,” Kelly Posewitz, ExplorationWorks’ executive director, said in a news release. “This would not be possible without the support of our members and supporters.”

ExplorationWorks will be open weekends only with a limited capacity and safety measures. This includes online reservations, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and requiring masks for all visitors ages 3 and older.

There will be members-only preview weekends April 3 and 4 and April 10 and 11.

For more information on how to plan a visit, reserve tickets, and the safety measures enacted, visit explorationworks.org.

ExplorationWorks, in the Great Northern Town Center at 995 Carousel Way, opened in 2007 and offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.

The news regarding ExplorationWorks comes amid news of other reopenings and easing of coronavirus regulations.