ExplorationWorks to reopen April 17

ExplorationWorks will reopen to the public on April 17, after closing March 13, 2020, to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff due to concerns from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are so thankful that we are reopening to the public,” Kelly Posewitz, ExplorationWorks’ executive director, said in a news release. “This would not be possible without the support of our members and supporters.”
ExplorationWorks will be open weekends only with a limited capacity and safety measures. This includes online reservations, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and requiring masks for all visitors ages 3 and older.
There will be members-only preview weekends April 3 and 4 and April 10 and 11.
For more information on how to plan a visit, reserve tickets, and the safety measures enacted, visit explorationworks.org.
ExplorationWorks, in the Great Northern Town Center at 995 Carousel Way, opened in 2007 and offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.
The news regarding ExplorationWorks comes amid news of other reopenings and easing of coronavirus regulations.
The Lewis and Clark Library reopened on Friday after being closed nearly a year due to COVID-19 concerns. The library and its three branches have limited hours and limits on numbers of patrons allowed inside at a time.
Lewis and Clark Public Health said it expects to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in the county, except for those involving masking, on Thursday. All people 5 and over are required to wear face masks in any indoor spaces open to the public and some outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.