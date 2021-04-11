ExplorationWorks reopening after year-long COVID-19 closure

As the summer came to an end, St. Peter's Health reached out to ExplorationWorks for help with child care. With most students only attending school two days a week, it was difficult for EMTs, nurses and other medical staff to find a place for their children while they worked.

"So we quickly shifted and put that together in about one week," Posewitz said. "We wound up keeping about 20 kids five days per week. And we received some funding from the state for that, which helped with our revenue shortfall."

Posewitz said the first full week of April marked the last week of child care, as elementary students are set to return to class five days per week beginning this coming week.

"It was really nice to have kids in the building doing science," Feilzer said. "Having that joyful presence in the building was nice."

The past year has informed a lot of decisions made by the staff moving forward to a full reopening. There are some new features and new exhibits at the ExplorationWorks building. There is a new tech lab where robotics and 3D printing can be done, a new front desk area, and and some new exhibits like the light harp.