ExplorationWorks opens new observation beehive

Something new is buzzing with activity at ExplorationWorks – literally, buzzing.

It’s a new observation bee hive, installed on Aug. 3.

“I am so surprised at how well they’ve settled in,” said Betsy Brandborg, ExplorationWorks' beekeeper.

Brandborg started beekeeping last year, when her husband got her a hive for a retirement present. Before that, she was a lawyer and worked as the general counsel for the state bar.

“This is a lot more fun,” Brandborg said.

Brandborg got involved with the new observation hive back in March when Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Gundersen, the secretary of ExplorationWorks’ board of directors, reached out to her about the project.

Brandborg said universities around the country operate these types of observation hives, but it’s a challenge. Observation hives can be overcrowded or be unnatural in terms of the amount of light and space the bees have. And, Brandborg said, if bees don’t like the hive they’re in, they’ll move to a new location.

So, after Gundersen approached her in March, Brandborg, along with Matt Jetty, the ExplorationWorks exhibits and facilities director, and Erik Smith, the president of Smith Construction, started researching the hives at universities and coming up with ideas for ExplorationWorks' new beehive. Their goal was to create as natural of a habitat as possible for the bees.

Eventually, they came up with the model that now sits in the corner of ExplorationWorks’ upstairs space. That model features two frames, stacked one on top of the other, that observers can see through the glass.

There’s also an opening on the outside of the building, and the bees come into the hive through a small plastic tube in the side of the structure.

The box opens up at the bottom and contains three more frames that observers can’t see below it. Brandborg plans to open up the bottom of the hive and check on the bees to make sure they have enough space about once a week.

Brandborg said they hope the extra space means the bees have enough room to keep expanding their hive even after the queen hatches, and will remain at ExplorationWorks as a result.

Brandborg and Jetty said this structure is much more visible than the old one. And, both said the hive and observing the bees holds valuable lessons for children and adults who view it.

Jetty said the hive offers a chance to observe the bees, but also, a larger lesson about the importance of bees.

“The main lesson is that bees are really important to our food supply,” Jetty said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, honey bees “are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take, and increase our nation’s crop values each year by more than $15 billion.”

Jetty said bees’ population is in decline though, and it’s important for people to understand this because bees have such a large impact on the food people eat.

Brandborg emphasized the community the hive shows.

“It’s important to understand we’re part of a larger unit, and we’re not the only society,” Brandborg said.

Jetty agreed.

“It’s a whole community in there. It’s like Helena,” Jetty said. “It’s a community of bees that, sure, make honey, but they also work together to keep their community alive.”