Experts offer caution, advice as Montana wildfire season heats up

As Montana navigates through the height of wildfire season, local experts remind Lewis and Clark County residents to take precautions.
Helena-Lewis and Clark County National Forest Spokesman Duane Buchi described the conditions within the forest and surrounding area as "the perfect storm" for a fire, citing high temperatures, dry weather, late summer's propensity for thunderstorms and a glut of people recreating on public lands during the health pandemic.
In interviews last week, Buchi, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton and president of the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council Dave Sammons all stressed three important facets to civilians' role in wildfire preparedness and response.
At the homestead
Sammons, the East Valley Volunteer Fire chief, said fuel mitigation should be on the top of county residents' to-do lists.
Clearing undergrowth, brush and other yard waste away from properties is critical to saving homes and lives. It is also recommended firewood be stored away from any dwelling.
"Get it away from the house so if a wildfire does roll through, you stand a better chance," he said.
In the heat of battling a fire, crews have to prioritize much like an emergency room must triage. Sammons said a major factor in determining what to focus limited resources on is whether or not a property owner previously took fuel reduction measures.
"The concern for us is if you didn't take the time to mitigate," he said. "We're not going to send a fire fighter there to do it for you when an emergency starts."
The TriCounty FireSafe Working Group offers information, grant money and assistance to residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties for the purpose of mitigating wildfire fuel on their properties.
Dutton said mitigation is important for urban dwellers as well.
"It's important to clean up your yard, do some thinning if you can," he said.
Buchi said local forest district offices can also provide resources for creating what he called a "defensible space."
Out in the wild
Buchi said the ever present threat of the COVID-19 virus has driven more Montanans into their public lands than ever before.
"We're seeing an unprecedented use of public lands, which is good, but it comes with people who don't always think through their actions," Buchi said.
Camp fires should draw particular scrutiny from outdoor adventurers. Fire builders should always carry a means to transport water to douse hot coals thoroughly.
"That thing can easily come back to life when it gets a little wind," Buchi said. "You need to soak that dead."
He said those recreating can take simple steps to ensuring they aren't the cause of a conflagration, such as keeping trailer chains off the pavement and not parking vehicles with hot exhaust pipes on grass.
"It only takes one spark, and you've got a fire unbeknownst to the person who started it," Buchi said.
Lewis and Clark County residents remember well last year's North Hills fire caused by the use of binary explosive firearm targets, an example of which is Tannerite. Buchi said its use is prohibited on all public lands.
"That might be fun to do, but you can't do it on public lands, and even if its used on private land, you need to be prepared to act (in the event of an ignition)," he said.
Dutton also offered a reminder that tossing lighted material such as cigarette butts from a vehicle comes with a $250 fine, heftier than the standard littering citation.
When a wildfire starts
Dutton, whose name appears on the short list of people responsible for coordinating local wildfire fighting efforts, said there are three things residents of an area on fire should do.
First, families and individuals should consult the personal emergency plan they should have mapped out prior. People should make sure they have a plan to quickly gather valuables, important paperwork, medications and pets in the event of an evacuation.
Second, "stay tuned for updates," Dutton said.
"We appreciate people who stay tuned to the news," he said.
Third, do not panic. Dutton said the public will receive at least a two-hour heads-up on any directive, be it to evacuate or otherwise.
Sammons stressed the importance for people to stay put and pay attention. He said people should not go look at a fire.
"If a fire does start, give us room to work," he said. "Quarters get tight when we're fighting fires."
While heading toward a fire seems counter intuitive for civilians, Dutton said it is not uncommon.
"That's happened a lot," he said. "Don't be a part of the problem. Please don't go look at the fire."
The men said the responsibilities of civilians in wildfire prevention are simple, and that there are no excuses why the tri-county area should not be prepared this season.
"We're right on the cusp of everything aligning," Sammons said about the current potential for a wildfire. "It's not a matter of if but when."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.