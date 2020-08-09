Experts offer caution, advice as Montana wildfire season heats up

He said those recreating can take simple steps to ensuring they aren't the cause of a conflagration, such as keeping trailer chains off the pavement and not parking vehicles with hot exhaust pipes on grass.

"It only takes one spark, and you've got a fire unbeknownst to the person who started it," Buchi said.

Lewis and Clark County residents remember well last year's North Hills fire caused by the use of binary explosive firearm targets, an example of which is Tannerite. Buchi said its use is prohibited on all public lands.

"That might be fun to do, but you can't do it on public lands, and even if its used on private land, you need to be prepared to act (in the event of an ignition)," he said.

Dutton also offered a reminder that tossing lighted material such as cigarette butts from a vehicle comes with a $250 fine, heftier than the standard littering citation.

When a wildfire starts

Dutton, whose name appears on the short list of people responsible for coordinating local wildfire fighting efforts, said there are three things residents of an area on fire should do.