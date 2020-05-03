Experience squares off against fresh ideas in Democratic gov primary race

"That was the Legislature and that was Mike Cooney's administration," Williams said. "Casey was in the Legislature and a leader of the Democratic caucus. You can't accept all the credit for Medicaid expansion and then not accept any of the blame for the mental health cuts."

Williams also points out the approval of the Black Butte copper mine near the Smith River as something she doesn't support and happened under the Bullock-Cooney administration. Again, it's not a decision made by Cooney and the Department of Environmental Quality must approve mines if permit requirements are met, but it gives Williams the chance to laud Democratic ideals.

"If the mine has all of the approvals and the permits and has to be legally allowed to move forward, that doesn't mean you can't still speak up about a precious resource in Montana," Williams said. "It doesn't mean you can't still have a voice."

Last week Williams came out in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. Cooney has said in the past he supports initiatives that have been proposed and would implement them as governor, but believes it's up to the people to decide.