Expansion of new East Helena High School slated to begin this spring

Bids are now being accepted for an 8,000 square foot addition to the newly completed East Helena High School building.
The bid opening is for subcontractors who will work under the supervision of Dick Anderson Construction, the project's main contractor, and SMA Architects, the project's main architect.
According to school district Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, the district had originally planned to open an alternative high school in addition to the main high school that opened to students in August. However, after discussing it with the school's contractor and architect about a year ago, officials decided to instead expand the main high school building to include the alternative high school and other amenities.
In 2018, East Helena voters approved a $29.5 million bond for the EHHS construction project. The expansion will be funded with a portion of those funds, which were originally set aside for the alternative high school, along with the money the district saved by having its administrative team serve as the owner's representatives for the new building instead of hiring a contractor to do this work.
"The discussion of having a separate building for an instructional program that should be included in the high school changed the way we looked at the final product," Whitmoyer said. "A separate building created isolation that is not part of the East Helena Schools direction and counterproductive to our inclusiveness of our students."
The expansion will be built off one wing of the EHHS building. Whitmoyer said the expansion will include six additional full-sized classrooms that not only allow for more specialized instruction that better serves all students, but also helps alleviate the community concern about growth in the district.
According to Whitmoyer, the high school is projected to have a student population of approximately 525 students when the first class graduates in the spring of 2023.
"With two new subdivisions (of many), literally within a stone's throw from the high school, we saw a need to use the set-aside funds for an alternative high school and the sizable savings on the construction management that the administrators performed to do the change order for more classrooms," Whitmoyer said. "We expect the capacity of the high school to move from about 600 students comfortably to over 750 students."
The expansion will add a computer technology room in partnership with the Helena College of Technology. He said this computer room will allow educators to offer dual credit classes for EHHS students using remote access and virtual instruction from the college.
"This program and partnership was made possible from some grant funding that we collaborated with the Helena College of Technology on over the last couple of years," Whitmoyer said.
EHHS principal Dan Rispens said officials hope construction can begin in March, but that will depend on the weather. The target is to have construction completed by the fall of 2021.
Rispens is hopeful that the target completion will be met, because his staff already has two classes targeted for the addition. With an additional 145 freshmen expected to join EHHS next year, Rispens said the number of students will "jump quite a bit."