Expansion of new East Helena High School slated to begin this spring

The expansion will be built off one wing of the EHHS building. Whitmoyer said the expansion will include six additional full-sized classrooms that not only allow for more specialized instruction that better serves all students, but also helps alleviate the community concern about growth in the district.

According to Whitmoyer, the high school is projected to have a student population of approximately 525 students when the first class graduates in the spring of 2023.

"With two new subdivisions (of many), literally within a stone's throw from the high school, we saw a need to use the set-aside funds for an alternative high school and the sizable savings on the construction management that the administrators performed to do the change order for more classrooms," Whitmoyer said. "We expect the capacity of the high school to move from about 600 students comfortably to over 750 students."

The expansion will add a computer technology room in partnership with the Helena College of Technology. He said this computer room will allow educators to offer dual credit classes for EHHS students using remote access and virtual instruction from the college.