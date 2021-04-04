Expanded county jail to hire more staff and bring back inmates housed elsewhere

Kelli McBride, director of Criminal Justice Services, handles a wide number of programs that aim to stop recidivism and help inmates reintegrate into society.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As promised to the voters, we have other programs for jail diversion," Dutton said.

Dutton said the jail will need more staff before it can bring in more inmates, and officials are interviewing for five detention officer positions at the jail. His office interviewed four candidates last week and hopes to have detention officers out of field training and experienced enough to start by the end of May.

"We have hired a substantial amount, but not enough are staying," he said. "We are still moving forward with the hiring process. We conduct extensive background checks so that slows our process down, but it's worth it."

The cost of the new detention officers will be funded by the Operations and Maintenance levy approved by county voters. According to the county's Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz, the levy included $4,040,000 in funds each year for a 15-year period for additional staff and maintenance. Baltz said this is separate from the General Obligation Bond that funded the renovation.