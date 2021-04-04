Expanded county jail to hire more staff and bring back inmates housed elsewhere

Now that the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center expansion project is complete, jail officials are focused on hiring new detention officers and bringing back inmates who were being housed in other counties due to a lack of space here.
The project increased the capacity of the jail from 80 beds on one floor to 156 beds on three floors. Due to significant overcrowding in the past, many offenders were transferred to other jails as they awaited trial or served their sentence.
As of Friday morning, 107 of the 113 county inmates were being held in the local jail and six were being held in other facilities.
"We plan to bring all inmates back," Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
Lewis and Clark County also plans to house many more Montana Department of Corrections inmates, which can provide a source of income. Dutton said the county has been giving up roughly $250,000 to $500,000 in state funding per year to house these inmates in other counties.
While that could put the jail population over maximum capacity initially, he said, "we have programs to get people help to stop the rotating door."
Kelli McBride, director of Criminal Justice Services, handles a wide number of programs that aim to stop recidivism and help inmates reintegrate into society.
"As promised to the voters, we have other programs for jail diversion," Dutton said.
Dutton said the jail will need more staff before it can bring in more inmates, and officials are interviewing for five detention officer positions at the jail. His office interviewed four candidates last week and hopes to have detention officers out of field training and experienced enough to start by the end of May.
"We have hired a substantial amount, but not enough are staying," he said. "We are still moving forward with the hiring process. We conduct extensive background checks so that slows our process down, but it's worth it."
The cost of the new detention officers will be funded by the Operations and Maintenance levy approved by county voters. According to the county's Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz, the levy included $4,040,000 in funds each year for a 15-year period for additional staff and maintenance. Baltz said this is separate from the General Obligation Bond that funded the renovation.
Through that levy, 33 additional detention officers were funded along with a detention sergeant, receptionist, sworn deputy and maintenance employee.
"To date we have only levied the amount needed for staffing while the remodel was happening," Baltz said. "For fiscal year 2021, we levied approximately $2 million. This will begin to ramp up as the detention center is fully open and the staff is all on board."
According to county finance director Nancy Everson, boarding of prisoners is an expense that will be eliminated entirely with the opening of the remodeled and expanded facility.
Everson said the county has spent approximately $82,665 on housing inmates in other counties so far this fiscal year. In FY20, that expense was $181,894, and in FY19 that was $356,727.
Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.