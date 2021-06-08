Exams slow investigation into alleged neglect of Helena Valley horses

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is reporting that all 58 of the horses it seized from a north Helena Valley quarter horse outfit June 1 have received a preliminary examination.
The horses are being held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, only about 10% of the horses have undergone a complete exam and received the necessary care.
"It's just a slow process because none of these horses are used to being handled," Dutton said Tuesday. "They have to be sedated, and that takes time. But I think we're doing good, quality work."
Further slowing the work is a lack of needed materials such as an examination table or squeeze chute.
Dutton also said at least three of the mares will have foals while in custody.
All of the horse have to be treated for lice, and "potentially all" of the horses will require medication for worms.
The horses are the focus of an investigation into alleged criminal neglect.
The sheriff's office has yet to say who owns the horses.
Dutton said the slow pace of the exams has delayed the county's filing of charges.
In a press release sent out Monday, county spokeswoman Jeni Garcin said the county opened an account with Opportunity Bank for monetary donations to help fund the necessary care.
"We have set up a donation account at Opportunity Bank for those that want to donate money to help the seized horses," Garcin said in the press release. "You may go to any of the bank branches and tell them you wish to donate to the Lewis and Clark County Horse Rescue."
A Venmo account has been linked to the bank account. People can donate money via Venmo by visiting https://account.venmo.com/u/lccountysheriff.
In-kind donations of hay and corral panels are still needed, Dutton said. Any donated corral panels will be returned.
Garcin asked that those willing to donate panels call (406) 763-6626 to coordinate with the sheriff's office.
The county is also asking for volunteers to accept and unload donations of hay.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help feed and water the animals in the mornings and evenings. Those willing to lend a hand can sign up for a volunteer shift at https://signup.com/go/pEzasGC.