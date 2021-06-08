Exams slow investigation into alleged neglect of Helena Valley horses

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is reporting that all 58 of the horses it seized from a north Helena Valley quarter horse outfit June 1 have received a preliminary examination.

The horses are being held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, only about 10% of the horses have undergone a complete exam and received the necessary care.

"It's just a slow process because none of these horses are used to being handled," Dutton said Tuesday. "They have to be sedated, and that takes time. But I think we're doing good, quality work."

Further slowing the work is a lack of needed materials such as an examination table or squeeze chute.

Dutton also said at least three of the mares will have foals while in custody.

All of the horse have to be treated for lice, and "potentially all" of the horses will require medication for worms.

The horses are the focus of an investigation into alleged criminal neglect.

The sheriff's office has yet to say who owns the horses.

Dutton said the slow pace of the exams has delayed the county's filing of charges.