Ex-teacher who briefly worked in Helena arrested on child porn charges

A former teacher who briefly worked for Bryant Elementary School in Helena was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Anthony Harlen Byrd was arrested late last week in Lewis and Clark County on warrants out of Glacier County for three felony counts of sexual abuse of children.
On Aug. 23, 2019, Byrd was allegedly found in possession of images showing prepubescent children engaging in various sexual acts. According to court documents, the charges were filed on Sept. 17, 2020. The warrant for Byrd's arrest was issued the following day, Sept. 18, and law enforcement took him into custody later that day in Lewis and Clark County.
Each of the three charges comes with potential penalties of up to 100 years in prison and fines of $10,000. Charging documents state that the court may not suspend execution or defer imposition of the first 25 years of a sentence of imprisonment, nor is the offender eligible for parole during the first 25 years, if convicted.
According to Lewis and Clark County Justice Court officials, Byrd posted bond prior to an appearance before Judge Michael Swingley. Byrd will be expected to appear in court in Glacier County.
Byrd worked for four days as a teacher for Helena Public Schools' Digital Learning Initiative at Bryant Elementary School before handing in his resignation. School district Superintendent Tyler Ream said Byrd passed a background check, but resigned a few days after being hired, several weeks before charges were filed.
Byrd had no in-person access to students in Helena.
Byrd still holds a teaching license with the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said OPI was not aware of the charges before the Independent Record asked about them Thursday, likely because Glacier County had not yet reported them to his office, but he later said a formal request to revoke Byrd's teaching license would be filed on Monday.
In cases like this, Klapmeier said, a teacher's license could be temporarily suspended if there is reason to believe the person might still have access to children. To permanently revoke the license, OPI must investigate and bring the case before the Montana Board of Public Education for approval, Klapmeier said.
Byrd has also worked as a fifth-grade teacher in Cut Bank.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
