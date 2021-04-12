Ex-staffer Jack Racicot visits his Senate 'family' after debilitating injury

If only for a brief moment, Jack was back.

And the Senate was glad to see him.

Jackson “Jack” Racicot, a former Senate committee worker, returned to the Senate floor Monday to thank lawmakers for their support and to participate in an auction to raise funds to buy equipment for his rehabilitation.

He was left a quadriplegic after a Feb. 16, 2019, snowboarding accident at Great Divide, when he smashed his C5 vertebrae and was paralyzed from the neck down. It occurred a few weeks after the 2019 session started, but Racicot had left his mark at the Capitol.

The Senate auctioned off a couple of U.S. flags that had flown over the state Capitol. The auction was held by the Montana Auctioneers Association and was similar to one the Senate did for him a couple years ago that raised $3,100.

“We never forget our family here in the Senate and we want to support Mr. Racicot as much as we can,” Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said.

J.K. Kinsey, president of Montana Auctioneers Association, said they were happy to help out.

“I think it turned out very good,” he said.

Racicot asked to speak to the chamber.