Ex-insurance agent from Helena charged with fraud and theft

Former Helena insurance agent Mark Anthony Biegler has been charged with multiple felony counts of fraud and theft, according to a press release from the Office of the Montana State Auditor.

Biegler is charged with four felony counts of criminal insurance fraud and five felony counts of theft of insurance premiums. Each felony count carries a potential penalty of up to $50,000 in fines or up to 10 years in prison. A trial for Biegler is scheduled to begin in August in the Lewis and Clark County District Court.

The investigation into Biegler opened on Nov. 6, 2018 after authorities received a suspected insurance fraud report from Travelers Insurance company.

According to court documents, Biegler represented Montana Premier Insurance LLC at 1184 Daybreak in Helena prior to Dec. 19, 2019. That business was dissolved in December 2019 for failure to file an annual report, and on Feb. 5, 2020 Biegler formed Montana Premier Insurance and Consulting LLC at the same business address.

According to court documents, Biegler defrauded or stole from the Greenfield Irrigation District, Grizzly Steel Inc., Northside Welding & Fabrication Inc., T&S Back Country Services Inc., R&R Conner Inc. and the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.