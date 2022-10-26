Ex-con speaks at Carroll College about the consequences of drunk driving

In honor of Carroll College student Bridget Kirby, who died in a car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver last year, the college hosted a keynote speaker who is all too familiar with the consequences of substance abuse and drunk driving.

As part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, around 400 students, faculty and staff gathered at Carroll College and 75 joined online Tuesday to listen to Ethan Fisher’s talk on “Life CONsequences: A Tale of Redemption, Choices and Decision.” Fisher is a former student-athlete who killed a person in a drunk driving accident in Colorado.

“I’m here to talk to you about my life, my choices and my consequences,” said Fisher. “You see I basically made every bad decision, every bad choice that you can make as a student and a student-athlete.”

Every year, the week leading up to Halloween is National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. This talk was the keynote event of Carroll’s OkSoberfest, a week of events focused on alcohol education and alcohol-free activities at the school.

Kirby, who was 20 years old at the time, died in the early morning of Nov. 19, 2021, from injuries sustained from a car crash in Helena. Police said she was ejected from a vehicle driven by a fellow student, who was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence and several misdemeanors.

“November 19, 2021, is a day I shall never forget, and it is a day I pray is never repeated on this campus ever again,” said President of Carroll College John Cech.

Fisher’s talk was planned at Carroll with the strong encouragement from Maureen and Patrick Kirby, Bridget’s parents. Before Fisher’s talk, Maureen spoke.

“Carroll set the date for this event, October 22, not realizing it was Bridget’s 21st birthday. I would say that’s a God wink from my girl,” said Maureen.

Fisher’s dream was to play college basketball, but ever since middle school, he battled clinical depression. He began to self medicate as he got older. He jumped from college to college each year, trying to keep his GPA up to continue to play basketball, but ultimately failing because partying took priority over classes.

“Instead of listening to coach, what do I do? I go back to my crutch,” said Fisher. “I go back to drinking and smoking, but my drinking and my partying is even worse than it was at my last school because that’s what they don’t tell you about alcohol and drugs is that once you get involved, it’s an addiction.”

Eventually, Fisher’s addictions led to a 24-hour blackout, and he woke up in a hospital with no memories of the night before. Fisher had killed a man named Bill in a drunk driving accident, a man who was a husband, a parent and a grandpa.

“A nurse comes in, ‘Do you know what you did last night?’ ‘No.’ Second nurse comes in, ‘Do you know what you did last night?’ ‘No.’ ‘You drunk drove, and you killed somebody,’” stated Fisher, recalling the memory. “Bill never saw his wife again, never saw his daughter, his grandkids because I wanted to go drinking with my college friends. The same thing happened to this campus less than a year ago. This can happen to any one of you.”

He went to prison for three years. When he got out on probation, Fisher went on to become the first student-athlete in Colorado to play college basketball on inmate status. He was recognized as All-Conference and Most Valuable Player (MVP). His GPA stayed steady and he’s been sober since 2004. He graduated summa cum laude and was awarded the entrepreneurship student of the year award. He was also a recipient of one other award.

“How many of you have your name engraved on a bench at your university?” Fisher pointed to himself. “... I was awarded the President’s Award, the highest academic achievement you can get on any college campus. I say this not to brag or boast but because if I can achieve this, what can every single one of you in this room do?”

When faced with the choice to go pro out of country for basketball or stay and continue reaching and inspiring others with his speeches, he chose to stay.

“I chose this job and this career because I care about everything I do on this stage and all the lives I can impact. I gave up on my entire childhood dream to do what you guys see today,” said Fisher.

Fisher left the audience with five items he lives by every day to improve his life: accountability, set goals and write them down, make the right choice, perseverance, and faith in yourself and what you do.

To get in touch with Fisher, visit the website for Life Consequences at https://lifecon.org/about-us/.

After Fisher’s speech, Student Body President Ellie Sievertsen announced the revival of a Carroll program. Carroll is partnering with Helena Taxi to restart the Safe Ride Home Program. This program allows for free taxi rides for any Carroll student from anywhere in Helena back to campus with no questions asked.

“This program is so essential, and we honor Bridget by making sure that nobody is left with the only option being the least drunk person in the car,” said Sievertsen.