The city of Helena announced Monday morning that former City Commissioner Ed Noonan will take over as temporary manager of the Helena Civic Center.

Noonan, who along with the rest of the commission voted to disband the center's citizen advisory board on Dec. 16, is expected to make between $33.37 and $40.57 an hour and will hold the reins for three to six months, according to city spokeswoman Rebecca Connors.

Noonan replaces the civic center's former General Manager Byron Dike, who resigned Dec. 30. Dike also oversaw Bill Roberts Golf Course. 

Noonan previously worked as Executive Director of The Myrna Loy Center.

"He stood out among our candidates," Connors said. "He was kind of a natural fit."

“Mr. Noonan brings extensive industry experience and management strengths to this position,” Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said in a press release announcing the hire. “His love for the arts and deeply rooted community ties also complement the Manager position.”

