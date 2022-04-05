Ex-Broadwater County commissioner sues state, alleging breach of contract

Obert, in her new lawsuit, alleges the state breached the 2016 agreement by prosecuting her for theft in 2020 and she is entitled to monetary damages to be determined at trial. She said it was “expressly prohibited by the plain language of the deferred prosecution agreement.”

She demands a jury trial. Her attorney declined comment Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Justice said it was not a state decision, but a local decision, to prosecute Obert.