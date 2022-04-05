Ex-Broadwater County commissioner sues state, alleging breach of contract

Former Broadwater County Commissioner Laura Marie Obert has filed a breach of contract suit against the state, claiming officials violated a 2016 settlement agreement when they filed charges against her in 2020.
In a lawsuit filed March 31 in Montana 1st Judicial Court in Lewis and Clark County, Obert notes that she repaid Broadwater County $4,256.89 in 2016.
In 2020, Special Assistant Attorney General and Special Deputy Broadwater County Attorney Marty Lambert filed a theft charge and official misconduct charge against Obert based on allegations she supported a project in excess of her lawful authority as a Broadwater County commissioner in which her husband was involved.
The court dismissed both counts on March 10, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
The felony theft probe dated back to 2015. Court documents allege that of the $8,897 Obert received in addition to her salaried wages for "insurance purposes" that year, at least $6,521 was unlawfully obtained. Obert sought a settlement and the county determined it had overpaid her $4,257. She repaid that amount. She had directed the county finance officer to process her timecards and pay her up to 40 hours a week, instead of 26-32, for her work as a county commissioner. Officials said Obert learned she would qualify for insurance benefits if she worked a certain amount of hours.
However, prosecutors decided to resolve the issue by entering into a deferred prosecution agreement, which was signed July 25, 2016.
The official misconduct charge alleges that Obert voted multiple times to create and financially support a Targeted Economic Development District directed by the Montana Business Assistance Connection, of which her husband Brian Obert is the executive director. Court documents also say she failed to disclose the conflict of interest.
According to the suit, Obert said she consulted with Broadwater County attorneys and was told no conflict existed.
Obert, in her new lawsuit, alleges the state breached the 2016 agreement by prosecuting her for theft in 2020 and she is entitled to monetary damages to be determined at trial. She said it was “expressly prohibited by the plain language of the deferred prosecution agreement.”
She demands a jury trial. Her attorney declined comment Wednesday.
The Montana Department of Justice said it was not a state decision, but a local decision, to prosecute Obert.
In a Sept. 23, 2015 letter, County Attorney Cory Swanson asked the state to investigate Obert, alleging that other than requesting pay beyond her statutory limits, she had also conducted official county business without properly disclosing conflicts of interests or recusing herself. Swanson bowed from prosecuting the case, noting a conflict of interest. Gallatin County's attorney was appointed special deputy Broadwater County attorney by the commissioners.
Obert did not seek reelection.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.