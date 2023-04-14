Some people would be a bit worried if their attorney was 13 or 14 years old, but that's the beauty of mock trials.

Homeschools from Helena and Bozeman competed in a mock trial Friday in front of Lewis and Clark 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.

“After we were asked the previous year to accommodate a mock trial that went well, (the homeschoolers) reached out early in their school year to ask use our courtroom for a mock trial,” said Farrah Looney, deputy clerk of district court for Seeley, “We have court reporters, the judge, jury -- everything to make it professional.”

The fictional case was State of Pennsylvania v. Tatum Zillias. In it, Zillias was being charged with two counts of third-degree murder for a crane accident at one of his construction sites that killed two people.

“Both teams worked hard and did such a great job. They’ve worked on this for 15 weeks, starting in January, and now this is the culmination of all they’ve been working on,” said Pam Blomquist, the director of Challenge B in Helena north campus with the curriculum Classical Conversations.

In round one, Helena was the defendants and Bozeman the prosecutors. They switched in the second round. In round two, Helena argued that Zillias cared more for deadlines than about safety and peoples’ lives; they called him “reckless.” Bozeman put the blame on the site supervisor and others for the events that led up to the crane crashing under a load that was too heavy while building a housing development.

The verdict came back for both rounds. In round one when Helena was the defendant and Bozeman the prosecutor, the jury found Zillias not guilty. In round two when the roles were switched, Zillias was found guilty.

The jury was composed of volunteers, parents of past mock trials, directors and a youth group leader.

“They’re not making the verdict of whether this person is guilty or innocent. They have things they’re looking for, and it’s more about presentation,” said Blomquist. “How well do they know their parts, how well are they presenting their parts — a lot of Classical Conversations is getting kids to be able to public speak.”

Helena had nine homeschoolers participate and Bozeman had 10 — a typical mock trial team ranges between six to 10 members. Multiple students had to memorize parts for two roles. Emma Looney from Helena played both a prosecuting attorney and a witness along with her teammate Cambell Knapp who played the same roles.

“I really want to win but I also really want (Bozeman) to win,” said Emma. “They did such a good job.”

Tovah Merkovsky played a defense attorney on Bozeman’s team. She called it “a cool experience” but wasn’t sure if she would want to do it again.

“Since Christmas break, we’ve studied everything, and we kind of finished it off now,” said Merkovsky.

After the mock trial, the main thing on Looney and Merkovsky’s minds was summer break around the corner now that their big project was out of the way.

“We have two more weeks and then we’re done,” said Emma, smiling ear to ear.

Classical Conversations is a homeschool curriculum and teaches parents and students the classical tools of learning. Weekly classes for K-12 are offered with trained tutors and directors. In the curriculum, students around ages 13-14 are in their Challenge B year, which is the year the students partake in a mock trial, said Blomquist.

After Challenge B year, the students don’t have to participate in more mock trials, but they due continue to debate.

“All through high school, they do a ton of debate because the whole point of Classical Conversations, their motto, is to know God and to make him known,” said Josephine Guest, a Challenge B director out of Bozeman with Classical Conversations. “So to be able to be good listeners, understand great knowledge and then be able to speak what you’ve learned is how debate works.”

The other Challenge B director from Bozeman at the mock trial was Cheryl Minnick.

Farrah Looney stated that the courthouse is often used for public events upon request. She said that they usually lend their courtrooms in the evenings for the public schools mock trials and that an attorney or judge is present there as well. The only requirement for requesting a courtroom is adequate notice — about six months.

"Maybe this is the first step for them today, and years down the line, they'll become attorneys," Looney said.

“What we said before we started today was no matter win or lose, you have done your work," Guest said. "This was not easy."