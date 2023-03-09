Dear Oscar,

Could you please settle on a permanent date? I was expecting late March like last year. In 2021 it was late April. I ask only because here I am hours before my deadline scrambling to assemble my predictions and hoping readers won’t notice.

Sincerely, Brent

Ready set go.

On Sunday night a huge wave will crash over Dolby Theatre as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominates the Oscars and Academy voters are poised to echo Michelle Yeoh’s anthem: “Of all the places I could be, I just want to be here with you.”

“This feels more like a religious movement than it does an awards race,” wrote Sarah Stone of Awards Daily. “The film and its actors have been elevated in a way that feels god-like.”

The Academy message on Sunday night seems destined to be “Oscars So White No More.”

The Big Six

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” may sweep five of the top six Oscars, say insiders.

“All at Once” is poised to win Best Picture, Best Director, (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

But two of these are nail-biters: Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) could beat Yeoh. Both Angela Bassett (“Wakanda”) and Kerry Condon (“Banshees”) are in a photo finish with Curtis.

But I’m betting Michelle Yeoh will follow in the footsteps of her most commercially successful multiversal character and make her way down the red carpet to collect an Oscar, making her the first Asian actress to win the award.

As for Best Actor, Austin Butler’s hip-swinging capturing of Elvis, is slightly favored to beat Brendan Fraser (“Whale”).

Personally, I’d vote for “Women Talking” for Best Picture and I’d pick Kerry Condon for Supporting Actress, but I tend to think an “All at Once” tidal wave will wash over Dolby Theatre Sunday night.

International Film

For me, the 7th major award is Best International Feature, a category that welcomes the world to Hollywood. “All Quiet” will win that, but I would have voted for “Quiet Girl” from Ireland.

The Writers

“All At Once” narrowly wins Original Screenplay, edging “Banshees;” and my favorite “Women Talking” should win Adapted Screenplay, beating “All Quiet.”

The Music

A catchy dance song from an Indian movie “RRR,” (Rise, Roar, Revolt) will win Best Song. And, I’m predicting “All Quiet” will upset favorite “Babylon” to win Best Score.

We’re out of space. I’m out of time. So let’s cover the rest in a hurry:

Film Editing: “All At Once” edges “Maverick;” Costume Design: “Elvis” beats “Wakanda;” Cinematography: “All Quiet;” Make Up & Hairstyling: “Elvis;” Production Design: “Babylon;

Visual Effects: “Way of Water;” Sound: “Maverick;” Animated feature: “Pinocchio;” Doc Feature: “Navalny;” Animated Short: “Boy, Mole, Fox, Horse;” Doc Short: “Elephant Whisperers;” Live Action Short Pupile: “Irish Goodbye.”

Love and thanks to Juno for helping me make deadline.