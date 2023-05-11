The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office held a funeral service Thursday for indigent or abandoned residents at the Lewis and Clark County Cemetery.

About 80 people attended the ceremony to honor the memory of those 18 people who died within the last two years.

"It really demonstrates our community cares about the individual. Every person matters," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton said in an interview following the ceremony.

The observance was organized by the coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The county contracts with funeral homes to cremate those who do not have legal next of kin to help pay for cremation. The ashes are placed in a marked grave.

Local Chaplain Chris Thompson gave a eulogy and said a prayer for the dead.

Some of those interred are believed to have been members of the military and Native Americans.

Helena resident Daniel Pocha, a Little Shell elder, also spoke during the ceremony.

"Everybody deserves the respect and honor of being interred and remembered," he said.

He and the rest of the Magpie Drummers lead the group in melodic prayers and songs.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Candace Payne attended the ceremony with Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz. Payne said she was honored to observe and said it shows what kind of community the county fosters.

"This is Lewis and Clark County, and we take care of each other," Payne said. "We might not always get along, but we do the best we can to look out for each other. I'm proud to serve here."

Attendees were provided flowers to place on the graves of the people.

Those buried included Loreen Reynolds, James Haagen, Joanne Honea, Leonard Collins, Larry Nelson, Thomas Stryjewski, Henry Morgan, Francis Johnson and David Otis.

Others honored were Susan Johnson, Roger Crandell, David Fontenot, Diann McFarland, Vicky Knox, Judy Hubbard, David Ellison, Marcos Angelleti and Ellerd Tomte.