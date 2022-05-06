Every family gets a front-row seat at Helena College's walk-through commencement

Thirty two graduates participated in the first of Helena College's two spring walk-through commencement ceremonies Friday, a holdover from recent years that Dean and CEO Sandra Bauman said offers benefits to everyone involved.

"It's one of those positive artifacts born out of COVID," Bauman said of the walk-through ceremonies.

During the ceremonies, each individual graduate and a small party of family and friends is escorted to a staging area and greeted by Bauman, the Montana University System Commissioner of Higher Education and some faculty members as they wait their turn in line. After a private ceremony, the graduate and company are dropped off at a reception area with the option to tour the school grounds.

"Every single family has a front-row seat for their child's graduation," Bauman said.

Friday's ceremony was held at Helena College's Airport Campus, and 41 additional graduates will participate in another ceremony Saturday at the Donaldson Campus. Helena College's class of 2022 graduated a total of 215 people, though many of them opted not to participate in commencement.

Josiah Dunham was chosen by his peers to deliver this year's student graduation speech, which was prerecorded and is being played for the graduates on a television screen at the ceremonies.

"Even though the world, the economy might look bleak, the world will keep building," Dunham said, encouraging his fellow newly skilled workers to follow through with the work and attain whatever professional license they may need. "It will keep fixing things. It will always be growing. And we need your talents now more than ever."

Rheanna Tanner is one of 16 nurses graduating in the class of 2022.

"(T)o my lovely children and my fiance, James: You all have been my rock and my foundation. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices that you have made so that I can follow my dreams," Tanner wrote in her class of 2022 graduate testimonial, another new feature of walk-through graduation program.

Both the student graduation speech and graduate testimonials have been posted to the college's YouTube page.

In a separate ceremony, the new nurses will receive a commemorative pin from a person of their choosing.

"It's a great tradition," Bauman said. "Sort of a right of passage in the profession."

The graduation events over the weekend are all designed to foster "an intimate, almost custom moment," said Helena College Director of Marketing and Communication Donna Breitbart.

Breitbart said the decision to continue the walk-through ceremonies was carefully considered.

"It wasn't a decision made siloed," she said. "It was based off of feedback from faculty and students."

She said the miniature, TikTok-ready ceremonies are a hit.

The new format even allowed the college to accommodate its first-ever fall graduation in December.

Bauman called graduation her favorite time of year.

"It's a great reminder of why we do the work that we do," she said, adding that she can't help but be nervous on the big day. "It does make you a little nervous because you want it to be perfect for each graduate because they all worked so hard."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.