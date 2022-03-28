Event at state Capitol to honor Vietnam veterans

Montana will commemorate the 10th annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday with a program scheduled at the Montana Capitol Complex and in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

This will be a combination of Veterans Honor Walk starting from Sixth Avenue and Roberts Street, around the Capitol Building to the Freedom Tree and after a wreath laying into the Capitol rotunda.

This event is sponsored by the Governor’s Office, the Montana Department of Military Affairs, The Montana Military Museum, American Legion Post #2 (Lewis & Clark Post), the Oro Fino Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans Administration.

Denise Feller, lieutenant colonel, retired, a Helena native who served as a U.S. Army nurse in Vietnam 1970-71, will be the keynote speaker.

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Montana Historical Society at 225 N. Roberts St. and will end at the Freedom Tree, where a wreath will be placed.

The rotunda ceremony will be 11 a.m., with Gov. Greg Gianforte's reading of the proclamation and address to the event.

There were 267 Montana men who were either killed in action (KIA) or died from non-hostile causes during this period. Twenty-two Montanans were originally recognized as prisoners of war and/or missing in action. Today five Montana POW/MIA’s have been returned home and efforts to locate and return the remainder continue.

There are more than 33,000 Vietnam veterans who call Montana home today.

