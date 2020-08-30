Even without surveys, waterfowl hunters have reasons for optimism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a shock to waterfowl advocates when annual surveys by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Canadian Wildlife Service and state wildlife agencies were canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Because of their international migrations, the May surveys began in 1955 and were completed every year since to monitor populations and the success of nesting seasons. But with COVID-19, the decision was made to curb those surveys.

“Decisions to cancel the May survey and other migratory bird monitoring this spring were based on our priority of protecting the health and safety of the American public, our partners and our employees,” Ken Richkus, Chief of the USFWS Division of Migratory Bird Management, told Ducks Unlimited in May.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks typically worked in concert with federal and Canadian partners on waterfowl surveys. That leaves a one-year gap as biologists must rely on long-term data, limited surveying and environmental factors for their population estimates. Previously, ducks and geese were doing exceedingly well with populations at or near record highs for many species.

FWP Game Management Bureau chief Brian Wakeling said that based on limited information available, there should be some reason for optimism.