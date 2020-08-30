Even without surveys, waterfowl hunters have reasons for optimism

It was a shock to waterfowl advocates when annual surveys by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Canadian Wildlife Service and state wildlife agencies were canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Because of their international migrations, the May surveys began in 1955 and were completed every year since to monitor populations and the success of nesting seasons. But with COVID-19, the decision was made to curb those surveys.
“Decisions to cancel the May survey and other migratory bird monitoring this spring were based on our priority of protecting the health and safety of the American public, our partners and our employees,” Ken Richkus, Chief of the USFWS Division of Migratory Bird Management, told Ducks Unlimited in May.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks typically worked in concert with federal and Canadian partners on waterfowl surveys. That leaves a one-year gap as biologists must rely on long-term data, limited surveying and environmental factors for their population estimates. Previously, ducks and geese were doing exceedingly well with populations at or near record highs for many species.
FWP Game Management Bureau chief Brian Wakeling said that based on limited information available, there should be some reason for optimism.
“A key to waterfowl is water, and with the wet spring things are certainly looking good,” he said.
Waterfowl advocates said that even without the annual survey, they were still confident in conservation and the viability of seasons were not in jeopardy.
“The combination of healthy, robust waterfowl populations and our long-term experience with these data, gives us faith that the waterfowl management community can project populations with a high level of certainty,” Ducks Unlimited chief conservation officer Karen Waldrop said in a news release.
With a lengthy waterfowl season that sees millions of ducks and geese come through Montana, hunters have plenty of time to pursue birds.
Montana offers a special youth season for the weekend of Sept. 26-27.
Then the regular season kicks off Oct. 3 and runs into late January with a weeklong break from Jan. 10-16.
Montana has a variety of regulations on the types and sex of waterfowl that may be taken as well as differences between the Central and Pacific flyways, so hunters should familiarize themselves with both the regulations and become proficient with bird identification.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.