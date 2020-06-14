Evacuations lifted amid wildfire south of Helena

Authorities have lifted all evacuation orders that were issued amid a wildfire south of Helena. Pre-evacuation notices have also been lifted in Lewis and Clark County but remain in place in parts of Jefferson County.
The fire started Saturday afternoon in steep and rugged terrain with heavy dead and down timber in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain, and officials said it was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"Crews are focusing on securing the line established yesterday and continuing to build line on both sides of the fire. Aerial resources remain available," Kristin Sleeper, community preparedness and fire prevention program manager with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said in a press release Sunday afternoon.
Officials reported that two outbuilding were burned in the fire, but there are no other reports of structures lost.
The estimated size of the fire decreased from 1,800 acres to 1,500 acres due to more accurate mapping, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in an announcement on Facebook Sunday morning.
About 20 homes were evacuated Saturday in the Sheep Mountain, Jackson Creek and Little Buffalo Creek areas.
"The evacuation order for Sheep Mountain residents has been lifted, however those residents and others in the area of the fire are encouraged to remain prepared to evacuate should it become necessary," the announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says.
Pre-evacuation orders remain in place in Sheep Mountain, Ohio Gulch, Travis Gulch, Davis Gulch, Blue Sky Heights, Forest Park Estates, Jackson Creek, Tucker Gulch, Holmes Gulch, Lump Gulch and Unionville but were lifted in Lewis and Clark County Sunday.
"Please use this event as a chance to begin your preparation for fire season," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in an announcement on Facebook Sunday. "We thank you for your understanding and working with us."
Anyone who feels unsafe is still advised to evacuate. The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at La Quinta Inn, 701 Washington St. in Helena.
Local and state crews are now coordinating with the Type 3 incident command team that took over management of the fire Sunday.
The resources assigned to the fire Sunday include nine engines, two type-one crews, two type-two initial attack crews, one two-person module, one bulldozer, three helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft.
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Lump Gulch Fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.