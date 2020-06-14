Evacuations lifted amid wildfire south of Helena

Authorities have lifted all evacuation orders that were issued amid a wildfire south of Helena. Pre-evacuation notices have also been lifted in Lewis and Clark County but remain in place in parts of Jefferson County.

The fire started Saturday afternoon in steep and rugged terrain with heavy dead and down timber in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain, and officials said it was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Crews are focusing on securing the line established yesterday and continuing to build line on both sides of the fire. Aerial resources remain available," Kristin Sleeper, community preparedness and fire prevention program manager with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said in a press release Sunday afternoon.

Officials reported that two outbuilding were burned in the fire, but there are no other reports of structures lost.

The estimated size of the fire decreased from 1,800 acres to 1,500 acres due to more accurate mapping, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in an announcement on Facebook Sunday morning.

About 20 homes were evacuated Saturday in the Sheep Mountain, Jackson Creek and Little Buffalo Creek areas.