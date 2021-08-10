Evacuation orders rescinded for Harris Mountain fire near Cascade

The Harris Mountain fire 20 miles southeast of Cascade is now at 31,591 acres and is 46% contained, officials said Tuesday, adding that all evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices have been rescinded by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
Cooler temperatures Monday along with the wetting rain received on Sunday kept fire activity to a minimum with most of the heat holding in the southwestern part of the fire. The fire, caused by lightning, started July 23.
Firefighters on Monday were able to secure more fireline in the West Fork of Hound Creek, on the southern portion of the fire, increasing containment by 3%. All structure protection equipment including hoses, sprinklers and pumps were removed from Sheep Creek and chipping of fuels was completed in Cox Creek, officials said.
Two Superscoopers dropped water on inaccessible areas in the Sawteeth area. Four crews (80 people) will continue to build and improve line along the fire’s edge on the south end moving west toward Adel Mountain, authorities said.
Fire officials warn residents not to drop their guard as fire behavior decreases.
“This fire may seem calm, but all fires start with a smoke," fire behavior analyst Greg Titus said. "This fire is not done.”
A virtual community meeting about all fires will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday. Join the meeting at https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1600787603. Use meeting ID 160 078 7603 or watch on Facebook Live at: www.facebook.com/HLCNF or www.facebook.com/CGNF.
Here is a roundup of other Helena-area fires:
The Woods Creek fire has grown to 45,590 acres as it continues to burn in the Big Belt Mountains, about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, officials said Tuesday, adding that it remains 3% contained.
The fire, which lightning started July 10, has moved onto private land and is creeping and smoldering in heavy fuels sheltered from the rain. Most of the fire area received up to one-half inch from the storms that moved through.
Crews are building more line on the eastern edge and scouting for line locations on the northern end. Dozers have been pushing in line to the northeast, while firefighters continue assessing line to the north and northeast. Crews are going direct and mopping up around Confederate Gulch. Crews will be monitoring and improving constructed lines on private lands in cooperation with local landowners.
Firefighters will use a combination of equipment and hand crews to reduce fire spread to the east along Big Birch drainage and surrounding private lands. Crews are building a line to New River Road. Mop up and patrol of the area around Thompson Guard Station will continue. One outbuilding has been reported lost in the fire.
On Sunday the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for Grassy Mountain residents north of Highway 12. Monday, the Meagher County Sheriff’s Department changed the Smith Creek evacuation notice to pre-evacuation.
The Needles fire, which started Friday about 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs, was human-caused. It merged Saturday with the Woods Creek Fire and the information about the fire has been blended with the Woods Creek fire, officials said.
The Balsinger fire five miles west of Neihart is 8,614 acres and 45% contained, officials said. It and the Ellis fire, 2.5 miles southwest of Smith River, are being managed as the Divide Complex fire. Officials said 1,220 acres have burned in the Ellis fire.
The Balsinger fire, which started July 8 due to lightning, received the most rain Sunday, with 1.4 inches,and fire behavior was minimal. Little fire behavior was expected Tuesday. No smoke has been observed from the Ellis fire in the past few days. The Ellis fire also started July 8, and its cause is under investigation.
Firefighters continue to protect Neihart and Monarch, both about four miles from the fire’s edge. The focus for Tuesday remained point/structure protection, making sure livestock has been removed to safe areas, reassessing the fire perimeter to establish anchor points and improving established anchor points.
The above information was provided by the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
