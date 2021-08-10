Evacuation orders rescinded for Harris Mountain fire near Cascade

Here is a roundup of other Helena-area fires:

The Woods Creek fire has grown to 45,590 acres as it continues to burn in the Big Belt Mountains, about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, officials said Tuesday, adding that it remains 3% contained.

The fire, which lightning started July 10, has moved onto private land and is creeping and smoldering in heavy fuels sheltered from the rain. Most of the fire area received up to one-half inch from the storms that moved through.

Crews are building more line on the eastern edge and scouting for line locations on the northern end. Dozers have been pushing in line to the northeast, while firefighters continue assessing line to the north and northeast. Crews are going direct and mopping up around Confederate Gulch. Crews will be monitoring and improving constructed lines on private lands in cooperation with local landowners.

Firefighters will use a combination of equipment and hand crews to reduce fire spread to the east along Big Birch drainage and surrounding private lands. Crews are building a line to New River Road. Mop up and patrol of the area around Thompson Guard Station will continue. One outbuilding has been reported lost in the fire.