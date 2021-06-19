Evacuation order lifted after 3 homes burn in fire near Townsend

An evacuation order for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision area was lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday as firefighters continued battling the Deep Creek Canyon Fire that has been burning since Sunday afternoon between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.

Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and the roughly 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday. Officials said residents in the area can now return to their homes but should be prepared to leave if fire conditions change.

Officials reported Saturday that three single residences and four other structures have been consumed by the fire, which has burned 4,648 acres so far and is now 7% contained. They said 431 personnel are assigned to the blaze, which has cost $2.145 million so far.

Highway 12 between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs has reopened but the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph. Travelers in the area should expect delays.

Minimal fire activity is expected Saturday, with the wind pushing the fire back into areas previously burned. This slows the spread and reduces intensity, allowing firefighters to secure more of the fire perimeter.