Equity Fountain installed where Helena's Confederate monument once stood

For more than 2 1/2 years, the prominent site in Helena’s Hill Park sat vacant. On Monday, the city installed its newest piece of public art: the Equity Fountain representing compassion and equality.

In August of 2017, at the direction of the city commission, Helena's public works department removed the Confederate Fountain that had been at the site for more than a century. The decision to remove the fountain came amid a push nationwide to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The fountain’s removal stirred its share of controversy in Helena and across the state. More than 40 people testified at a city commission meeting both for and against the fountain. A group protested the removal, saying the fountain represented history rather than racism, but others including the state’s Native American Caucus called for it to come down.

What would replace it quickly became an interest for longtime Helena resident Ron Waterman. He said at the time he wanted a new fountain to celebrate Helena’s future instead of looking to the past.