Equity Fountain installed where Helena's Confederate monument once stood

For more than 2 1/2 years, the prominent site in Helena’s Hill Park sat vacant. On Monday, the city installed its newest piece of public art: the Equity Fountain representing compassion and equality.
In August of 2017, at the direction of the city commission, Helena's public works department removed the Confederate Fountain that had been at the site for more than a century. The decision to remove the fountain came amid a push nationwide to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The fountain’s removal stirred its share of controversy in Helena and across the state. More than 40 people testified at a city commission meeting both for and against the fountain. A group protested the removal, saying the fountain represented history rather than racism, but others including the state’s Native American Caucus called for it to come down.
What would replace it quickly became an interest for longtime Helena resident Ron Waterman. He said at the time he wanted a new fountain to celebrate Helena’s future instead of looking to the past.
The Helena Public Arts Committee and the city held meetings prior to a call for artists and fundraising. The top design, titled “Sphere of Interconnectedness,” features a millstone topped by the sphere of stainless steel strips designed by artists James Dinh and Michael Stutz. Words such as “equity,” “generosity,” “peace,” and “tolerance” mark the strips.
In January of last year, the city commission voted unanimously to accept the fountain as a donation. Over the next year and a half the installation saw a few delays before finally going into place on Monday.
“It’s been an interesting project – I’m really delighted with the appearance and I think it turned out more spectacular than I could’ve imagined,” Waterman said. “I think it’s something the city will be happy with and proud of.”
Waterman said he appreciated the support he saw in the community as the project moved forward. It was a learning process, he said, as he had never done a public art project before and said he was thankful to the artists, architects and others who offered guidance along the way.
Susan Raucy Steffens chairs the Helena Public Arts Council and was vice chair as Waterman worked through the process with the city. While the fountain was not a city project, the committee consulted with him and liked the idea of the Equity Fountain as a replacement for the Confederate Fountain, she said, eventually committing $5,000 to the project.
Steffens said she was excited to go see the new fountain now in place.
Waterman sees the timing of the fountain’s installation as appropriate while Montana deals with the impacts of COVID-19.
“What struck me as nice was to have the ability to have this as we’re coming out of the stay-at-home order and understanding how interconnected we all are through this,” he said. “I think it really speaks to those values of equity and fairness.”
Restrictions related to the novel coronavirus have put a hold on a public unveiling of the fountain for now, but Waterman hopes such an event can take place over the summer. Additional work also remains on lighting and a more powerful pump to feed the fountain, he said.
The Montana Community Foundation continues to collect donations for the project. More information is available at mtcf.org.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.