Environmental Protection Agency Region 8 will host a webinar 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday on environmental grant opportunities associated with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Montana is in EPA Region 8, along with Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming and 28 Tribal Nations.

Register at https://www.epa.gov/grants/region-8-march-2023-grants-webinar

Administrator KC Becker and EPA staff will explain the basics on how to find and apply for grants that can help communities protect human health and the environment.

Upon registration, you'll be sent a Zoom the morning of the webinar.