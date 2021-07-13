EPA: Tenmile Creek spill poses no environmental impact

"This event was not a 'blowout,'" the update states. "The sludge exited the Susie Adit draining to Tenmile Creek in a manner similar to many previous discharge events or 'burps' over the past century in this heavily mined and mineralized area. There are no observed or expected impacts to drinking water or aquatic life associated with this discharge."

The EPA is beginning remediation work in the Susie Mine. Nguyen said in order to begin the work, crews must clear about a 20-foot section of the mine that collapsed near the entrance in about 2016.

Water has built up behind that blockage over the years, so EPA staff lowered a 2-inch hose from a hole in the surface to siphon the water out, which would then allow them to remove the rubble.

The siphoning went of for "four or five days," Nguyen said, before the hose got into "a small pocket of sediment" that built up behind the blockage. At that point, he said the orange-stained water began flowing into the creek, it was spotted and the work was shut down immediately.

"I don't think it's more than 100 gallons of water mixed with sediment," Nguyen said. "I wouldn't even call it sludge."