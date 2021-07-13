EPA: Tenmile Creek spill poses no environmental impact

Despite claims by the Helena city manager Monday that a mining spill resulted in "significant" contamination of Tenmile Creek, the Environmental Protection Agency on-site coordinator said based on early observations, the spill does not pose environmental impacts.
EPA on-site coordinator Duc Nguyen said in a phone interview Tuesday less than 100 gallons of water mixed with mining sediment was released into Tenmile Creek from the Susie Mine, part of the Upper Tenmile Creek Mining Area.
Nguyen said crew members have taken samples of the spill upstream, downstream and within the "pool of sediment about 4 or 5 feet wide" at the confluence.
Results of those samples are expected to comeback as early as late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but Nguyen said the "orange color" city staff observed in the creek was "mostly iron."
EPA staff also tested the pH of the creek.
"It's still about 6.7, so it's not changing at all since the release," Nguyen said.
Tuesday afternoon the EPA released an update via email stating "(o)n July 12, 2021, a small amount of sludge, approximately 20-40 gallons, was released during an EPA dewatering operation at the Susie Adit site in Tenmile Creek."
That update said EPA staff estimates a 100-foot stretch of Tenmile Creek was impacted.
"This event was not a 'blowout,'" the update states. "The sludge exited the Susie Adit draining to Tenmile Creek in a manner similar to many previous discharge events or 'burps' over the past century in this heavily mined and mineralized area. There are no observed or expected impacts to drinking water or aquatic life associated with this discharge."
The EPA is beginning remediation work in the Susie Mine. Nguyen said in order to begin the work, crews must clear about a 20-foot section of the mine that collapsed near the entrance in about 2016.
Water has built up behind that blockage over the years, so EPA staff lowered a 2-inch hose from a hole in the surface to siphon the water out, which would then allow them to remove the rubble.
The siphoning went of for "four or five days," Nguyen said, before the hose got into "a small pocket of sediment" that built up behind the blockage. At that point, he said the orange-stained water began flowing into the creek, it was spotted and the work was shut down immediately.
"I don't think it's more than 100 gallons of water mixed with sediment," Nguyen said. "I wouldn't even call it sludge."
He reiterated this was "not a blow out," the phrase City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk used to describe the incident to city commissioners during their Monday evening regular meeting.
"Based on water sampled before, I would say there's no environmental impact," Nguyen said.
City spokesman Jacob Garcin confirmed intakes at both sources of the city's water supply are upstream of the spill.
Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said it is not going to have an impact on the city's water supply, but he is concerned about the watershed in general.
Garcin said while Helena's drinking water is not at risk, other users of the water in that segment of Tenmile Creek should take precautions.
Nguyen said it is important to note that water has been streaming out of the Susie Mine for years and the EPA work just beginning will remove contaminated materials.
Leland said because the city had not heard from the EPA, the city is conducting its own sampling of the water, which will be compared to baseline data from Montana Department of Environmental Quality testing done in the early aughts.
The Susie Mine is a known contributor of arsenic, zinc and chromium contaminates to the watershed, and Leland said with the numerous abandoned mines in that area, the city's water production staff continuously monitors the water.
"We're going to continue to monitor the drinking water, but as of now it is safe and does meet regulation standards," he said.
Leland did not think concerns raised by the city were an overreaction.
"You can phrase it however you want, the water is orange," he said.
The dewatering operation, which has reportedly been underway since July 8, was requested by the EPA's Superfund Remedial Program and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in May, according to EPA Community Involvement Section Chief Chris Wardell.
EPA staff expects to resume the dewatering effort in the next few days and will implement supplemental control measures to ensure that additional sludge releases do not occur.
Nyugen said a 20,000 gallon frac tank will be brought in to contain the rest of the contaminated water.
"EPA conducted water quality sampling following the July 12 discharge and expects analytical results will be available in the next 24 hours," Wardell said in an email Tuesday. "Crews will also be removing sludge from the creek at the point of discharge."
As previously reported by the Independent Record, the history between the EPA and the Tenmile and Rimini areas goes back more then two decades, when the federal agency recognized that soils in the Upper Tenmile drainage were contaminated with lead, cadmium and zinc, among other heavy metals, due to historic mining operations. The EPA also tested residents’ wells at the time and found high levels of arsenic in many of them.
It declared the Upper Tenmile a federal Superfund site in 1999 and estimated it would cost about $24 million to replace the yards, soils and roads, and truck the contaminated material to the Luttrell Repository farther up the drainage; clean up about 70 of the 150 mines that dot the mountainsides here and contribute to acid mine runoff; and build a community water system.
By January 2010, more than $63 million in federal funds had been spent on the cleanup project.