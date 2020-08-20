Enjoy your own private movie party at The Myrna Loy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Got a favorite movie you want to share with friends?

The Myrna Loy can help you throw your own private, socially distanced, safe movie party.

The cost is $150 for 15 people or fewer, or $200 for a group of 16-25.

To inquire about dates or for any other questions, call Benji Cosgrove at 443-0287, ext. 21 or email myrnaloy.rentals@gmail.com. The theater is available any weeknight Monday-Friday.

As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing.

The Myrna Loy regularly cleans and sanitizes the seats, box office, Pub, lobby area and bathrooms.

The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing. The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0