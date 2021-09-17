The Montana Zilis Ambassadors invite all veterans and the general public to enjoy an evening with Col. Greg Gadson in Helena Saturday.
Col. Gadson served in the U.S. Army for 26 years. He was injured in Afghanistan, losing both legs above the knee and injuring his right arm and hand. His determination to prove that his abilities were more important than his disabilities allowed him to remain an active military service man until his retirement. He became the Army’s first double amputee to take over as commander of a major US Army installation - US Army Fort Belvoir. He has been awarded many medals, including three Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. He retired in 2014. He is an avid photographer and has become an actor as well. His movie credits include roles in "Battleship" and "Veteran Nation." He was in 10 episodes of the 2016 season of "The Inspectors" and has recently been contracted to appear in two episodes of "NCIS Los Angeles" with the possibility of future episodes.
The event will begin with a meet and greet no host social beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Delta hotel. There will be a meeting at 7 p.m. in which a Col. Gadson will give an inspirational story about his journey.
For further information about this event contact Patricia Andersen at 406-459-2899 or Gena Berry 406-544-5350.