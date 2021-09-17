Enjoy an evening with Col. Greg Gadson

Col. Gadson served in the U.S. Army for 26 years. He was injured in Afghanistan, losing both legs above the knee and injuring his right arm and hand. His determination to prove that his abilities were more important than his disabilities allowed him to remain an active military service man until his retirement. He became the Army’s first double amputee to take over as commander of a major US Army installation - US Army Fort Belvoir. He has been awarded many medals, including three Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. He retired in 2014. He is an avid photographer and has become an actor as well. His movie credits include roles in "Battleship" and "Veteran Nation." He was in 10 episodes of the 2016 season of "The Inspectors" and has recently been contracted to appear in two episodes of "NCIS Los Angeles" with the possibility of future episodes.