Victims and survivors of crimes in Montana will be honored in the Capitol Rotunda this week during the Montana Department of Corrections’ “Empty place at the table” exhibit.

The exhibit can be viewed through Wednesday.

Presented by the Department of Corrections' Victim Services program, "Empty place at the table" features place settings provided by victims and survivors of crime representing the loss of loved ones or some part of themselves as a result of a criminal act against them.

The exhibit includes place settings featuring personal items from victims and survivors of homicide, DUI/fatality, robbery, burglary, murdered and missing indigenous women, childhood sexual assault and rape survivors.

“The Department of Corrections recognizes the trauma of a crime does not end when there is a conviction,” Victim Services Bureau Chief Jamie Rogers said in a news release. "This exhibit is a visual reminder of the Department of Corrections’ commitment to keep the voices, concerns, and needs of victims of crime present in the work they do every day.”

For more information about the DOC’s Victim Services program, visit cor.mt.gov and click on “Victim Services.”