Emily Platt to lead Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Emily Platt has been named the new forest supervisor of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and is expected to start in March.

Platt now serves as special project coordinator for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service.

“Emily has a wealth of experience and a strong passion for working collaboratively with community members, other agencies, Tribes and local and state governments,” Regional Forester Leanne Marten said in a news release, adding she looks look forward to Platt coming to the Northern Region.

She replaces Bill Avey, who retired on Dec. 31, capping off a 40-year career.

Recently, a new management plan (https://bit.ly/3oDvr4m) was unveiled for the 2.8 million-acre Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The plan was seven years in the making and will help with management for the next 15 years.

The plan recommends adding four wilderness areas, bringing the total on the forest to seven and the total number of acres from about 34,000 to more than 153,000. The plan also recommends protections for 45 rivers or streams as wild and scenic, which if designated by Congress would come with regulations aimed at maintaining those qualities.

Platt earned a Ph.D. in forest resources at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, where she studied Forest Service governance and landscape management for wildfire resilience. She recently led a team that completed forest plan amendments for six forest plans in eastern Oregon.

She has also served as district ranger for the Mount Adams Ranger District where she and her team worked with others to create a landscape more resilient to disturbances, such as wildfires, and managed a range of other issues from huckleberry harvest to dramatic increases in recreation use.

The district also formed a partnership with Washington state that supported projects in the district’s most fire-prone forests. Platt began her career with the Forest Service in the Washington Office policy analysis shop in 2012 and became a permanent employee in 2014.

Platt is an avid trail runner, loves reading and enjoys anything that gets her twin 3-year-olds outside – puddles, bikes, skiing, camping.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest stretches over 2.9-million acres through 17 counties in central and northcentral Montana. It has mountain ranges bisected by the Continental Divide and Missouri River and includes six ranger districts: Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Judith - Musselshell, Rocky Mountain, and Belt Creek - White Sulphur Springs.

Two forest supervisor’s offices are in Helena and Great Falls.

