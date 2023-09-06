A working group established to find solutions to Helena's rising unsheltered population crisis presented three options for emergency sheltering in the city come winter that received a mix of support and pushback from local officials Tuesday during a joint work session between the two governing bodies.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Community Impact Coordinator Jeff Buscher told elected officials the three paths forward the working group sees as viable are converting Our Place to an emergency, low-barrier shelter during the winter, using the former nursing home portion of St. John's Hospital to house locals with housing vouchers, and possibly utilizing the Helena Inn as temporary housing.

The city and county are facing the convergence of a number of problems: winter, an unprecedented shortage of housing, runaway rental prices and limited resources. The various problems require different solutions for a range of needs.

While one family may need longer-term housing, a single man may simply need a place to sleep for the night.

"I've never seen it in this condition in my 17 years in Helena," Good Samaritan Executive Director Theresa Ortega said during the meeting's public comment period. "This last month, our street outreach person received 65 calls from people in need who are homeless and in trouble this last month. It's a huge problem right now."

The Helena City Commission approved in August the allocation of $100,000 of savings accrued from the American Rescue Plan Act aid toward funding a viable solution should one be presented.

Buscher said he hopes the working group will soon have "multiple options" to present to the city commissioners for potential funding with that allocation soon.

He said the hope will be to come up with two or more options to meet the variety of immediate needs.

He said the working group has reached out to the owners of St. John's with the proposal, but have yet to receive a response.

"We reached out to current owners of St. John's to see if potentially the Rocky Mountain Care Center part of that facility might be available for folks holding vouchers for transitional housing, like immediately," Buscher said. "I'm thinking the owners might like some income from that place if it is suitable, and we're checking into the legalities of that to see if its suitable for that purpose."

Members of the working group, including Buscher, are set to meet Thursday with the owner of Helena Inn, 2300 Oakes St., "to see what might be available at that facility, whether that might be for sale, whether it might be used for we don't know."

"We haven't yet had conversations with (the Helena Inn owner), but he wants to talk," Buscher said.

The proposals received considerable pushback from Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Candace Payne and Chairman Tom Rolfe.

Payne said she was concerned about the county's legal responsibility should something happen to an individual staying at any potential future shelter.

"My concern is if we accept the responsibility of sheltering these people, don't we also have some responsibility for bad acts that happen in that facility?" she said.

Buscher answered yes and noted that is why policies, rules and procedures would be publicly displayed.

"I think we're going to have to do a serious balancing act before we can take anyone," Payne said.

Rolfe instructed the county administrative officer to pass around hard copies of the county's financial contributions to area nonprofits working in this vein.

"The county has taken what I consider to be more of a treatment-based solution as opposed to a housing-based solution, and I think there's a lot of money needed here to solve these problems, but I think we should be aware of how much the county has dedicated to these sorts of things," Rolfe said. "Our budget is well over $2 million to help in these endeavors. There's only so many dollars that are available."

Lewis and Clark County boasts more than $10 million in its reserves after allocating nearly $9 million on capital improvement projects in the coming fiscal year.

Rolfe said he did not consider the emergency to be an emergency.

"I've lived in Montana for 74 years, and you know what, this time of year, winter has come every single one of those years," he said. "I don't think we should be looking at what we've seen in other places. I think that's what's happened in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco. That's what I consider to be housing-based solutions, and I think they've been abject failures. I think we need to solve these problems with treatment-based solutions, and that's to a large degree what the county is trying to do."

He said more housing is not the solution.

"Are there people out there hurting that need help? Yes. But just providing housing isn't a solution," he said. "We've got to show them, we've gotta help them to a better life through proper treatment, through long-term planning on this stuff."

Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean urged the officials to ensure they are "actually following the data about what works and what works well and where we can get the most bang for our buck."

"Just last winter, we had a week of 40 below, we've been having weeks of 40 below all 30 winters of my life, but we have not had 65 people in Lewis and Clark County living unsheltered in 40 below," Dean said. "This is a public health issue. There will be no silver bullet."

She said time is of the essence as the temperatures drop.

"I don't want us to prematurely stop this conversation or this problem-solving because someone might have some opposition to what could be," she said. "I think we need to find out what are all the options and how do we get there and what are the resources available, and then folks can start saying 'this works for me or this doesn't work for me.'"

Still Payne doubled down, again pointing to the county's subsidizing of local nonprofits.

"I don't want anyone to be thinking the nonprofits are a separate entity from the county. They basically build their budgets on what the taxpayers are already providing. ... It's not a separate grouping," Payne said. "Could we all put $200 into a pot? There's how many people here? That would be money raising."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins urged the county commissioners to focus on the "specific need at this time to move forward."

Collins also noted the 65 unsheltered people who reached out to Good Samaritan for help in the past month.

"Not all 65 have mental health issues," he said. "Some of them just need a place to warm up. Some of them need a place to live."