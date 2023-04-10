The FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program has notified United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area that the Lewis and Clark County area has been awarded $11,427 in State Set Aside Funds for Phase 40 from the federal government to aid emergency food and shelter programs in the Helena area.

These grants provide organizations funding for supplemental food, shelter and supportive services such as utility assistance or supplies. A local board made up of community representatives will determine how the funds are to be distributed between Lewis and Clark County organizations that apply for funding.

Local governments, local nonprofit and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for the funds. Additional information can be found at www.efsp.unitedway.org.

Qualifying organizations must submit the application found on the UWLCA website at www.unitedwaylca.org. Letters of support are encouraged, but not required.

All materials must be mailed to 75 E. Lyndale Ave., Helena, Montana 59601 or emailed attn: Emily McVey at info@unitedwaylca.org by 5 p.m. on April 21 to be considered for funding.

The funds were allocated by Congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.