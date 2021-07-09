 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellis Fire grows overnight to 110 acres, forest officials say
0 comments
editor's pick

Ellis Fire grows overnight to 110 acres, forest officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
216114789_4992826057410620_4200383216948965573_n.jpg

The Ellis Fire, northeast of Helena, as seen Thursday. 

 U.S. FOREST SERVICE

 The Ellis Fire burning in the Dry Range of the East Fork about three miles south of the Smith River, grew to 110 acres overnight, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Friday.

Officials updated their report about 9 a.m. Friday. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, it was reported that about 75 acres had burned. Officials did not list a cause of the fire or when it was reported. 

Another blaze, the Balsinger Fire southwest of Judith Basin, started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. A pre-evacuation order was issued for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.

About 50 acres had burned as of Friday morning, the same mount that was reported Thursday night.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said his department was advised about 3 p.m. Thursday of the Balsinger Fire. He said his department would be handling the evacuations warnings and orders.
 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News