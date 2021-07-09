Ellis Fire grows overnight to 110 acres, forest officials say

The Ellis Fire burning in the Dry Range of the East Fork about three miles south of the Smith River, grew to 110 acres overnight, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Friday.

Officials updated their report about 9 a.m. Friday. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, it was reported that about 75 acres had burned. Officials did not list a cause of the fire or when it was reported.

Another blaze, the Balsinger Fire southwest of Judith Basin, started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. A pre-evacuation order was issued for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.