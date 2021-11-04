Elderly woman escapes from house fire near Helena

An elderly woman and her dog escaped from a fire that destroyed her home just north of Helena Thursday morning.

West Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Shepherd said he called in the fire after seeing smoke and flames coming from the 5300 block of North Montana Avenue around 11 a.m.

“When we got there, the front porch and front half of the house was completely involved,” he said, adding that the flames and black smoke were shooting 30 to 40 feet in the air.

A woman in her 90s was able to escape from the trailer home with her dog, and Shepherd said she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Nobody else was in the home at the time, he said.

Officials suspect that the fire started in the living room, and the cause remains under investigation.

“Trailer houses don’t take fire well,” he said.

Shepherd said the woman’s daughters live in the area. He has also requested assistance from the Montana Red Cross, which helps victims of fires and natural disasters.

