Effort to bypass traffic lands East Helena driver in jail

A 45-year-old East Helena man was charged with felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender and misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle after passing several vehicles in a construction zone in an effort to cut to the front of the line, authorities said.

Jason John Rivers was stopped June 17 on Canyon Ferry Road at Wylie Drive, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Jensen said.

Jensen said Rivers was driving eastbound through a construction zone and was in a line behind a pilot car. He then used the left turn lane to pass several vehicles to get to the front of the line.

He then drove 50 yards and turned south to cut a corner on a parking area to get to Wylie Drive, Jensen said in court papers filed June 20 in Helena Justice Court.

Rivers knew his license was revoked and he did not have insurance. He also had a $5,000 warrant for his arrest for a habitual offender violation out of Lewis and Clark County Justice Court. Authorities also learned he was a noncompliant registrant as a violent offender.

His driving history showed he had five convictions for driving while suspended/revoked, nine insurance convictions in the last five years and had two convictions for habitual traffic offender.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

